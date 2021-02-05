New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Device Management Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020708/?utm_source=GNW



The Global IoT Device Management Market is expected to grow at a robust rate of around 22% during the forecast period.The Global IoT Device Management Market is driven by the increasing incidences of cybercrimes and cyber threats which has led to the increase in security concerns within enterprises.



This in turn increases the need to deploy IoT solutions for ensuring organizational safety and security thereby driving the growth of the Global IoT Device Management Market during forecast period.Additionally, the increasing penetration of communication and networking technologies further fosters the market growth.



Furthermore, the extensive adoption of sensors is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.However, lack of IT infrastructure and finances in the emerging countries can hamper the market growth over the next few years.



Moreover, lack of standardization also impedes the market growth.



The Global IoT Device Management Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, application, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service.



The solution segment can further be categorized into real-time streaming analytics, security solution, data management, remote monitoring and network bandwidth management.The data management segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the increasing penetration of networking & communication technologies coupled with increasing incidences of data breaches and cybercrime.



The service segment helps the organizations in easily deploying the software on cloud.It can further be divided into professional and managed services.



Based on deployment mode, the market can be split into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its associated advantages such as scalability, flexibility, 24/7 availability, reduced operational costs, auto update feature, among others. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into smart retail, connected health, connected logistics, smart utilities, smart manufacturing and others. The smart manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread use of IoT device management solutions in production, procurement and storage of goods manufactured.



Regionally, the Global IoT Device Management Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected dominate the overall IoT device management market owing to the increasing investments by the major players operating in the market coupled with the government support for development of IoT solutions in the region.



The major players operating in the Global IoT Device Management Market are Microsoft Corporation, PTC Incorporation, Telit Communications PLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Aeris Communications, LLC, Zentri, Cumulocity GmbH, Enhanced Telecommunications Inc., Amplia Soluciones S.L., Proximetry, Bosch Software Innovation GmbH, Wind River, SiteWhere LLC, Xively, VMware Inc., Matrix42 AG, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global IoT Device Management Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global IoT Device Management Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global IoT Device Management Market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global IoT Device Management Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global IoT Device Management Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• IoT device management service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to IoT device management

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global IoT Device Management Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global IoT Device Management Market, By Component:

o Solution

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Network Bandwidth Management

o Service

Professional

Managed

• Global IoT Device Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Global IoT Device Management Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Global IoT Device Management Market, By End-User:

o Smart Retail

o Connected Health

o Connected Logistics

o Smart Utilities

o Smart Manufacturing

o Others

• Global IoT Device Management Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global IoT Device Management Market.



