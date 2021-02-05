Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Optic Component Optical Isolators & Fiber Optic Circulators Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide use of fiber optic circulators reached $292.54 million last year (2020). The fiber optic circulator market is quantified by the following port-count configurations: 3-Ports and 4-Ports. The 3-Port fiber optic circulator component category held the majority share in 2020.
There was a continued push and strong demand for optical communication links in all regions in the year 2020; therefore, the consultancy estimates that there was a relatively minor impact in consumption of optical component isolators and fiber optic circulators in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fastest annual growth of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic circulators will be in the Private Network application with expanding Data Centers (increasing at an average annual growth rate of 12.5%, over the next 5-years; however, the Telecom/ CATV/Multimedia application is set to maintain its dominant market share lead throughout the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is the leader, in terms of relative market share, with the consumption value of fiber optic circulators in 2020; however, the APAC share percentage (%) is forecast to decrease versus the other regions over the next 5-years.
The worldwide use of micro-optic component optical isolators reached $663 million last year (2020). The component optical isolator market is quantified by the use of inline types with optical fiber pigtails, and package free-space optical isolators.
Optical isolators are designed as a compact and lightweight component, which allows easy integration. Optical isolators can also include a larger/more expensive device level product; however, this market analysis and forecast for the micro-optic component level isolators only.
Optical isolators are reliable devices when used in conjunction with fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic ring lasers, fiber optic communication systems, and high-speed/ DWDM and coherent fiber optic links, laboratory R&D, sensors, gyro-systems, test/instrumentation measurement quality assurance applications in automation of manufacturing processes, and many other applications
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Fiber Optic Networks
1.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief
2. Technology Overview - Fiber Optic Circulators and Optical Component Isolators
3. Market Forecast Data Tables
3.1 Overview
3.2 Micro-Optic Component Isolator Market Forecast Data Tables, by Application
3.3 Fiber Optic Circulators Market Forecast Data Tables, by Application
4. Fiber Optic Circulator Competition
4.1 Competition - Company Profiles - Selected Circulator and Isolator Competitors
5. Research, Analysis and Forecast Methodology
6. Fiber Optic Circulators & Optical Component Isolators - Global Market Forecast Data Base Tutorial
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkxam0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: