New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Edge Computing Market By Component, By Application, By Organization Size, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020711/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is anticipated to undergo significant growth by 2026 owing to increasing data traffic which is leading to the rising demand for mobile edge communication systems. Increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphone & tablets for real time access and social media access is another key factor driving the mobile edge computing market growth.

Additionally, increase in the number of interconnected devices is leading to upsurge in the demand for telecom and network services.Enterprises are focusing on delivering high bandwidth and low latency which is further fuelling the demand for the mobile edge computing market.



Mobile edge computing reduces congestion on mobile networks by bringing data closer to the end-user and thereby streaming it directly to their phones.

The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is categorized based on component, application, organization size, technology, industry vertical and region.Based on application, the market is segmented into location-based services, video surveillance, unified communication, optimized local content distribution, data analytics, environmental monitoring and others.



The data analytics application is expected to undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period. They are extensively being used to capture key information for analytics and big data owing to its proximity to the source of information.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market. The increasing adoption of smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, etc. as well as growing emergence of e-commerce in the region are some key factors which are propelling the growth of the mobile edge computing market.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market are Adlink, Advantech, Artesyn, Brocade, Gigaspaces, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc. and Nokia, among others. Leading players are utilizing the enhancement in the network bandwidth due to the 5G services. They are also undergoing other growth strategies like merger and acquisitions to increase their global presence.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market on the basis of component, application, organization size, technology, industry vertical and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, launches and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market.

• To evaluate competitor and trends in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of mobile edge computing globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of mobile edge computing providers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include providers and suppliers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined components, application and regional presence of all major mobile edge computing providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the providers’ value data for different applications of mobile edge computing was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective providers and suppliers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Global mobile edge computing service providers

• Global mobile edge computing suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to mobile edge computing services

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as providers, suppliers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the mobile edge computing coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Components:

Hardware

Software

• Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Application:

Location-Based Services

Video Surveillance

Unified Communication

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Data Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Others

• Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Organization Size:

Location-Based Services

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

• Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Technology:

Global 4G

Global 5G

Global Wi-Max

• Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Others

• Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Geography:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020711/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001