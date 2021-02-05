Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin,

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange February 5, 2021 at 15.15 p.m.



Panostaja Oyj´s Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board



Upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Panostaja Oyj’s Board held an organizing meeting in which Jukka Ala-Mello was elected Chairman and Eero Eriksson was elected Deputy Chairman.



Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311





