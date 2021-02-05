New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Cloud Management Market By Platform, By Service Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020712/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Multi-Cloud Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% during the forecast period.Growing implementation of multi cloud management solutions by enterprises all across the globe is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



Moreover, ambiguity about single cloud reliability is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.Furthermore, adoption of microservices for cloud native applications is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



However, lack of security might act as major impediment to the growth of the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market in the years to come.

The Global Multi-Cloud Management Market is segmented based on platform, service type, deployment mode, application, end-user, company, and region.Based on platform, the market can be categorized into internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement.



Out of which, the external brokerage enablement segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the expanding marketspace for cloud brokers across the world.

In terms of application, the market is fragmented into metering & billing, provisioning, infrastructure & resource management, identity & policy management, lifecycle management & others. Among them, the lifecycle management segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years as it helps the enterprises to manage the lifecycle of cloud-ready products to offer state-of-the-art IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services.

The major players operating in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market are BMC Software, CenturyLink, Accenture, VMware, DoubleHorn, RightScale, CliQr, Cloudyn, Dell Technologies, Jamcracker, IBM, Citrix and others. The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market based on platform, service type, deployment mode, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Multi-cloud management service provider

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to multi-cloud management

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Multi-Cloud Management Market, By Platform:

o Internal Brokerage Enablement

o External Brokerage Enablement

• Global Multi-Cloud Management Market, By Service Type:

o Cloud Automation

o Data Security & Risk Management

o Migration & Integration

o Reporting & Analytics

o Monitoring & Access Management

o Training & Consulting

o Support & Maintenance

o Others

• Global Multi-Cloud Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

• Global Multi-Cloud Management Market, By Application:

o Metering & Billing

o Provisioning

o Infrastructure & Resource Management

o Identity & Policy Management

o Lifecycle Management

o Others

• Global Multi-Cloud Management Market, By End-User:

o BFSI

o Healthcare & Life Science

o Telecommunication & IT Enabled Services

o Travel & Hospitality

o Retail & Consumer Goods

o Media & Entertainment

o Government & Public Sector

o Others

• Global Multi-Cloud Management Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

