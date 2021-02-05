Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type (Aluminum Foil Based, Metalized Film), Structure, Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Wraps), End-Use Industry (Food, Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metalized flexible packaging market size is estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025.
The major drivers for the market include an increase in demand for longer shelf life of products and increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging. However, volatile raw material cost restrains the market growth. Moreover, sustainable and new metalized flexible packaging are expected to propel the market for metalized flexible packaging
Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the metalized flexible packaging market
The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market for metalized flexible packaging manufacturers catering to the personal care other products which were not considered as essential. Moreover, most of the global companies operating in this market are based in the Asia Pacific, US, and European countries, which are adversely affected by the pandemic. These companies having their manufacturing units in China and other Asian countries are also severely affected. Therefore, disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in hampering production units due to a lack of raw materials and workforce.
Demand from the FMCG and fresh food segments: People are resorting to panic-buying and bulk stocking over the fear of lockdowns. More people are ordering daily staples and fresh food through online channels, with increasing preference for flexible packaging. The demand for metalized flexible packaging in the healthcare sector is expected to remain robust as hospitals and drugs manufacturers respond to the crisis. The demand for metalized flexible packaging in pharmaceutical and healthcare goods is not expected to decrease dramatically, and retail distribution for these types of products through online delivery can be expected to increase.
Aluminum foil based flexible packaging segment to lead the metalized flexible packaging market between 2020 and 2025
Aluminum foil based flexible packaging is the largest application segment of the metalized flexible packaging market of the global metalized flexible packaging market by material type. Aluminum foil based flexible packaging with single or multilayered plastics is widely used for the packaging of fresh and processed meat, poultry, and fish, as they provide better hygiene and increases product shelf-life. They are extensively used in the food & beverage and healthcare sectors for packaging of products, such as cheese cubes and for making blister packs. Aluminum is relatively light and provides a strong barrier against light and chemicals. It is impermeable and easy to work into a variety of formats, depending on its thickness.
Pouches segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the metalized flexible packaging market
The pouches segment is expected to lead the overall flexible plastic packaging market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The flexible plastic packaging market has witnessed a significant increase in the demand for pouches, mainly for food packaging, as it increases the visibility of the product and extends the product shelf life. There is increasing use of plastic pouches in e-commerce and offline retail sectors owing to its less space requirement on the shelf.
Food segment to be the largest segment in the metalized flexible packaging market
Based on the end-use industry, the metalized flexible packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, pet food, and others. The others segment of metalized flexible packaging includes agriculture, oil & lubricants and consumer goods. the food end-industry contributed the largest share to the metalized flexible packaging market in 2019. The demand for metallized film is high due to the rising demand for packaged food products. The demand for longer shelf life of food products such as meat, milk, and cheese, is expected to drive the metallized film market. Rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of food and growing demand for convenience food has led to the increased use of metallized film in food & beverage packaging applications.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the second largest share of the global metalized flexible packaging market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing middle-class population are expected to drive the demand for packaging, which in turn, will support the growth of the metallized film market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1. Attractive Opportunities in the Metalized Flexible Packaging Market
4.2. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Regional Analysis
4.3. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Developing vs Developed Nations
4.4. Fastest Growing and Emerging Markets, by Material Type
4.5. Fastest Growing and Emerging Markets, by Application
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Segmentation
5.2.1. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Material Type
5.2.2. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Structure
5.2.3. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
5.2.4. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry
5.2.5. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Region
5.3. Market Dynamics
5.3.1. Drivers
5.3.2. Restraints
5.3.3. Opportunities
5.3.4. Challenges
5.4. Burning Issues in Industry
6 Industry Trends
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1. Material Suppliers
6.2.2. Research & Development
6.2.3. Applicators/Formulators
6.2.4. End-Use Industries
6.3. Regulatory Analysis
6.4. Pricing Analysis
6.5. Patent Analysis
6.6. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
6.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.6.2. Threat of New Entrants
6.6.3. Threat of Substitutes
6.6.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.6.5. Intensity of Rivalry
7 Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aluminium Foil Based Flexible Packaging
7.2.1. Aluminium-Paper
7.2.2. Aluminium-Paper-Polymer
7.2.2.1. Beverage Cartons
7.2.2.2. Others
7.2.3. Aluminium-Polymer
7.2.3.1. Duplex/Triplex
7.2.3.1.1. PE
7.2.3.1.2. PP
7.2.3.1.3. PVC
7.2.3.1.4. Other
7.2.3.2. Quadraplex/Multiplex
7.3. Metalized Film Flexible Packaging
7.3.1. Met PP/PE
7.3.2. Met PET/PE
7.3.3. Others
8 Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Structure
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Laminated Structures
8.3. Mono Extruded Structures
8.4. Co-Extruded Structures
8.5. Insulated Structures
8.6. Others
9 Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Pouches
9.2.1. Stand-Up Pouches
9.2.2. Flat Pouches
9.3. Cartons
9.4. Bags
9.5. Wraps
9.6. Others
10 Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Food
10.2.1. By Material Type
10.3. Beverage
10.3.1. by Material Type
10.4. Personal Care
10.4.1. By Material Type
10.5. Pharmaceuticals
10.5.1. By Material Type
10.6. Pet Food
10.6.1. By Material Type
10.7. Others
10.7.1. By Material Type
11 Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America
11.2.1. US
11.2.2. Canada
11.2.3. Mexico
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. France
11.3.3. UK
11.3.4. Italy
11.3.5. Spain
11.3.6. Russia
11.3.7. Rest of Europe
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. Japan
11.4.3. India
11.4.4. South Korea
11.4.5. Rest of APAC
11.5. Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Saudi Arabia
11.5.2. Uae
11.5.3. South Africa
11.5.4. Rest of Mea
11.6. South America
11.6.1. Brazil
11.6.2. Argentina
11.6.3. Rest of South America
12 Impact of COVID-19 on Metalized Flexible Packaging Market
12.1. Overview
12.2. Covid Impact on Materials
12.3. Covid Impact on Applications
12.4. Top Gainers from COVID-19
12.5. Top Losers from COVID-19
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1. Overview
13.2. Expansions: Most Popular Growth Strategy
13.3. Most Active Players and Developments
13.4. Competitive Situation and Trends
13.4.1. Expansions
13.4.2. Merger & Acquisitions
13.4.3. New Product Developments
13.4.4. Partnerships & Agreements
13.5. Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis
14 Company Profile (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Winning Imperatives, Current Focus and Strategies, Threat from Competition)
14.1. Amcor
14.2. Mondi Group
14.3. Constantia Flexibles
14.4. Sonoco
14.5. Sealed Air Corp
14.6. Clondalkin Group
14.7. Cosmo Films
14.8. Polyplex Corporation
14.9. Huhtamaki
14.10. Transcontinental Inc.
14.11. Other 10 Players' Short Profiles
15 Appendix
15.1. Insights from Industry Experts
15.2. Discussion Guide
15.3. Available Customizations
15.4. Related Reports
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8alvp
