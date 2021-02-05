New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Transformation Market By Component, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020713/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Network Transformation Market is expected to grow at a robust rate of around 52% during the forecast period.The Global Network Transformation Market is driven by the growing adoption of smart connected devices, IT as a service (ITaaS), IIOE, among others.



Additionally, the increased adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy among various enterprises, SMEs and corporates is expected to fuel the market growth through 2026.Furthermore, increasing investments by the major vendors operating in the market and governments across the globe for development of next generation networking solutions is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



Also, the leading telecom operators and players operating in the market are testing 5G networking solutions.This is expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years.



However, dearth of skilled professionals can hamper the market growth through 2026. Besides, lack of IT infrastructure especially in the emerging countries can further impede the market growth.



The Global Network Transformation Market is segmented based on component, organization size, end-user industry, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service.



The solution segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of the development of network infrastructure required to support the increased expansion of network traffic produced by application usage, data, social media, among others.Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs.



The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing adoption of network transformation by these enterprises in order to enhance manageability and flexibility that is required for adding new capabilities to the network.



Regionally, the Global Network Transformation Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall network transformation market owing to the improving IT infrastructure and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region



The major players operating in the Global Network Transformation Market Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc, HPE Company, IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nokia Networks, Ericsson, Fujitsu and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Network Transformation Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Network Transformation Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Network Transformation Market based on component, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Network Transformation Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Network Transformation Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Network Transformation Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Network Transformation Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Network Transformation Market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Network Transformation Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Network transformation service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to network transformation

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Network Transformation Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Network Transformation Market, By Component:

o Solution

SDN & NFV

C-RAN

Network Automation

5G Networks

o Service

Professional

Managed

• Global Network Transformation Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Global Network Transformation Market, By End-User Industry:

o IT & Telecom

o Manufacturing

o Energy & Utilities

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

• Global Network Transformation Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Network Transformation Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

