New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market By Size, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020714/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period.The Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market is driven by the growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, renal disorders, among others.



This has drastically increased the patient pool and increasing hospitalization rate.This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2026.



Additionally, increasing need to enhance patient satisfaction and experience is further expected to propel the market.Besides, patient infotainment terminal helps hospital staff to easily and quickly access electronic health records, test results, patient details & medication status, among others.



Furthermore, the increasing demand of wearable technology and intelligent medical devices in the healthcare industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market is segmented based on size, end-user, company and region.Based on size, the market can be categorized into small, medium and large.



The medium size segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as their stable performance, affordability and widespread use in the healthcare and automotive industry. Additionally, the small size segment is expected to register significant growth in the market since they are easy to handle and require lesser space.



Regionally, the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall patient infotainment terminal market owing to the increasing demand for the patient infotainment terminal in the region.



While Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth on account of the improving healthcare IT infrastructure coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure by different governments in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market are BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, Arbor Technology Corporation, Advantech Co, Ltd., PDI Communications, Inc., Lincor Solutions, ITI Technology, Teguar Computers, Barco, Onyx Healthcare, Inc., CliniLinc and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market based on size, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Patient infotainment terminal provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to patient infotainment terminal

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market, By Size:

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Traumatic Centers

o Home Care Services

o Others

• Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020714/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001