The Global Security Advisory Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period.Growing requirement to enhance the responsiveness of business processes with no safety compromises is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



Moreover, growing incidence of cyber espionage & increasing utilization of cyber security solutions in the BFSI sector is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Security Advisory Services Market is segmented based on service type, enterprise size, vertical, company, and region.Based on service type, the market can be categorized into penetration testing, vulnerability management, risk management strategy, incident response, compliances management, security program development & chief information security officer advisory and support.



Out of which, the security program development & chief information security officer advisory and support segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well as it helps organizations to form strategies and monitors the process for preventing cyber threat.

Based on the end-user industry, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and public sector, healthcare, energy and power, manufacturing & others and others. Among them, the BFSI segment is estimated to dominate the market through 2026 due to growing adoption of security advisory services in the end-user industry.

The major players operating in the Global Security Advisory Services Market are Cisco, DXC Technologies, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, TCS, EY, Verizon, Kudelski Security, NTT Security and Others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Security Advisory Services Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



