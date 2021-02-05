Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Alters Near-Term Growth Trajectory of Central America and the Caribbean" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The economic growth outlook for Central America and the Caribbean is restrained by multiple interrelated factors, mostly due to dependence on the external economic environment. As global growth is poised to contract in 2020, regional growth stands to severely contract as well. In this research,the publisher analyzes the macroeconomic outlook for Puerto Rico, Panama, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guam, El Salvador, and Honduras through the year 2027.

What factors will drive the region's growth for the next 6 years? What stands to stymie growth prospects during this time? The study provides insights into the regional growth drivers and restraints from 2020 to 2027. This is a forward-looking macroeconomic assessment of elements such as GDP growth, inflation, monetary policy, and unemployment covering the 2016 to 2027 period.

Are corruption and drug-related violence still a major deterrent to investments in the region? Will fund misappropriation limit the region's ability to respond to the ongoing health crisis? The study puts in perspective the political backdrop against which economic elements operate. Likewise, the study isolates the key macroeconomic implication of the COVID-19 pandemic for each country.

Major global trends such as the decline in tourism-related activities and the rise in global unemployment, especially in North America, severely limit the region's outlook for the near-term. The study offers an in-depth exploration of the push for diversification across the region and among industries that will consequently see an increase in investment incentives.

Based on a detailed assessment of the macroeconomic situation, the publisherdetermines growth opportunities for businesses in this region that could be leveraged. The study highlights the key strategic imperatives that will ensure growth in Central America and the Caribbean.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the GDP growth outlook for Central American and the Caribbean economies?

What is the political outlook for these economies?

How will these economies be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak?

How much is inflation expected to fluctuate?

What is the monetary policy stance of these countries?

How high is the unemployment rate expected to climb?

How will regional trade be impacted?

What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Central America and the Caribbean

2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Central America and the Caribbean

Central America and the Caribbean Macroeconomic Overview

Key Economic Growth Metrics

Central America and the Caribbean: Economic Trends and Predictions

Economic Growth Drivers in Central America and the Caribbean

Economic Growth Restraints in Central America and the Caribbean

3. Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Puerto Rico: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Panama: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Jamaica: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Trinidad and Tobago: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Costa Rica: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Dominican Republic: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Guatemala: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Guam: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

El Salvador: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Honduras: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

4. Puerto Rico: Macroeconomic Outlook

Puerto Rico: Political Analysis

Puerto Rico: GDP Growth Outlook

Puerto Rico: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Puerto Rico: Labor Market Outlook

Puerto Rico: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

5. Panama: Macroeconomic Outlook

Panama: Political Analysis

Panama: GDP Growth Outlook

Panama: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Panama: Labor Market Outlook

Panama: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

6. Jamaica: Macroeconomic Outlook

Jamaica: Political Analysis

Jamaica: GDP Growth Outlook

Jamaica: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Jamaica: Labor Market Outlook

Jamaica: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

7. Trinidad and Tobago: Macroeconomic Outlook

Trinidad and Tobago: Political Analysis

Trinidad and Tobago: GDP Growth Outlook

Trinidad and Tobago: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Trinidad and Tobago: Labor Market Outlook

Trinidad and Tobago: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

8. Costa Rica: Macroeconomic Outlook

Costa Rica: Political Analysis

Costa Rica: GDP Growth Outlook

Costa Rica: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Costa Rica: Labor Market Outlook

Costa Rica: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

9. Dominican Republic: Macroeconomic Outlook

Dominican Republic: Political Analysis

Dominican Republic: GDP Growth Outlook

Dominican Republic: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Dominican Republic: Labor Market Outlook

Dominican Republic: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

10. Guatemala: Macroeconomic Outlook

Guatemala: Political Analysis

Guatemala: GDP Growth Outlook

Guatemala: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Guatemala: Labor Market Outlook

Guatemala: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

11. Guam: Macroeconomic Outlook

Guam: Political Analysis

Guam: GDP Growth Outlook

Guam: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Guam: Labor Market Outlook

Guam: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

12. El Salvador: Macroeconomic Outlook

El Salvador: Political Analysis

El Salvador: GDP Growth Outlook

El Salvador: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

El Salvador: Labor Market Outlook

El Salvador: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

13. Honduras: Macroeconomic Outlook

Honduras: Political Analysis

Honduras: GDP Growth Outlook

Honduras: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Honduras- Labor Market Outlook

Honduras: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications

14. Growth Opportunity Universe - Latin America and the Caribbean

Growth Opportunity 1: Nearshoring to Raise Regional Production Opportunities, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Leverage the Expansionary Monetary Policy for Post-COVID-19 Recovery, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Expedited Adoption of Electric Vehicles, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Rise in Used Car Sales, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Economic Diversification Opens Opportunities in New Industries, 2020

15. Next Steps

