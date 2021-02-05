Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Copenhagen, 26 January 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 1/2021

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

The financial calendar for 2021/2022 has been scheduled as follows:

2021:                          

23.02.2021                    Annual Report 2020

24.03.2021                    Annual General Meeting

12.08.2021                    Interim Report, H1

2022:

23.02.2022                    Annual Report 2021

24.03.2022                    Annual General Meeting

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

