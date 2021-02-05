Nasdaq Copenhagen

Copenhagen, 26 January 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT no 1/2021

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

The financial calendar for 2021/2022 has been scheduled as follows:

2021:

23.02.2021 Annual Report 2020

24.03.2021 Annual General Meeting

12.08.2021 Interim Report, H1

2022:

23.02.2022 Annual Report 2021

24.03.2022 Annual General Meeting

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman

