The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period.The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is driven by the growing need for effective traffic management and safety.



The increasing incidences of thefts, crimes, road accidents, breach of traffic laws, among others are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.Furthermore, increased adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud based services, IoT, AI, among others is expected to propel the market through 2026.



However, inconsistency in size, designs, font, color, style, among others can hamper the market growth over the next few years since it becomes very difficult to make an algorithm that can read all the different number plates pattern without any discrepancy.



The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is segmented based on component, type, application, company and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware and software.



The hardware segment can be further categorized into ANPR cameras, frame grabbers, triggers and others.The ANPR cameras segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of ANPR cameras in traffic management and law enforcement.



While, the software segment is also expected to significant growth during the forecast period.This can be accredited to the increasing incidents of vehicle thefts and growing criminal activities which requires real time identification and tracking system in the automotive & transportation industry.



Based on type, the market can be grouped into fixed, mobile and portable. The fixed ANPR segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for these system for monitoring traffic and collecting data in highways, bridges, parking spaces, among others. On the contrary, the mobile is expected to grow during the forecast period attributable to the increased adoption of these by various agencies involved in security and surveillance sector. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into traffic management, law enforcement, electronic toll collection, parking management and others. The electronic toll collection segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the widespread adoption by the vehicles and strict government mandates in various countries for deployment of electronic toll collection.



Regionally, the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Europe is expected to dominate the overall automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market owing to the increased adoption of ANPR system for traffic management.



While, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth attributable to increasing public infrastructure and high construction.Additionally, Japan has been using this system since last 10 years for calculating the journey time.



India has also started deploying ANPR system in traffic management and on highways. These factors support the growth of the market in the region.



The major players operating in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Bosch Security System, Inc., 3M Company, ARH Inc., Vigilant Solutions Inc., NDI Recognitions System Ltd, Captec Ltd., ClearView Communications and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



