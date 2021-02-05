New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market By Service Type, By Provider, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020696/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 40% during the forecast period.Rising implementation of cloud-based solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



Moreover, growing requirement to avoid loss of information and transactions is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, expanding IT infrastructure worldwide coupled with high flexibility and cost-effectiveness of DRaaS Solutions is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market is segmented based on service type, provider, deployment model, organization size, end-user, company, and region.Based on service type, the market can be categorized into backup services, real-time replication services, data security services & professional services.



Out of which, the backup services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the fact that it provides secure, cost-effective, reliable, automated, and scalable solutions to the enterprises so that any business can maintain its continuity in the event of disaster.

In terms of provider, the market is fragmented into cloud service providers, managed service providers, telecom and communication services providers & others. Among them, the managed service providers segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years as it helps organizations to offload the burden of data protection and data security with help of its DRaaS services.

The major players operating in the disaster recovery as a service market are Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SunGard Availability Services, VMware Inc., Cable & Wireless Communications, Cisco, HP Enterprises Company, Iland Internet Solutions, NTT Communications Corporation, TierPoint, LLC, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market based on service type, provider, deployment model, organization size, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Disaster recovery as a service provider

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to disaster recovery as a service

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, By Service Type:

o Backup Services

o Real-Time Replication Services

o Data Security Services & Professional Services

• Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, By Provider:

o Cloud Service Providers

o Managed Service Providers

o Telecom and Communication Services Providers

o Others

• Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, By Deployment Model:

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud & Hybrid Cloud

• Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises

• Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, By End-User:

o BFSI

o Consumer Good and Retail

o Government and Public Sectors

o Healthcare and Life Science

o Manufacturing

o Media and Entertainment

o Telecommunication and ITES

o Others

• Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

