WATERBURY, Vt., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Lantern Solar has completed construction of a 133kW solar array on Sugarbush Resort property adding to their existing solar portfolio. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new array is being planned for 11:30am Monday February 8, 2021.



This new array, located along the north edge of Lot F at Lincoln Peak, is the 6th Green Lantern array and the first one located on Sugarbush property. The other five arrays in the Sugarbush portfolio are located throughout Vermont and combine to provide Sugarbush with 2.3 megawatts of power annually, accounting for approximately $130,000 in annual utility savings. According to Sugarbush Resort’s Public Relations Manager, John Bleh, “that’s enough electricity to power all of Mt. Ellen’s operations with room to spare.”

The credits form the Green Lantern array are being used to cover the electricity consumption for the Mountain Wastewater Treatment Plant, EV Charging Stations at Lincoln Peak, Mt. Ellen’s vehicle maintenance building, and employee housing.

“We are very excited to continue to support development of renewable energy generation in Vermont and host a solar array front and center at Sugarbush,” said Kevin Babic, Sugarbush’s CFO. “This project helps us move our sustainability goals forward to continue greening up our operations.”

“The relationship with Sugarbush has been great. When we approached Win Smith a few years ago he was very supportive and thought that solar fit well with Sugarbush’s broader mission to incorporate more sustainability practices into the resort.” said Green Lantern President Luke Shullenberger. “It’s nice to add a very visible project at the resort to the portfolio. Here’s to snowy nights and bluebird days at Sugarbush!”

Green Lantern’s operations make positive impacts throughout Vermont. Green Lantern has remote offices in Waterbury, Addison County, Brattleboro and Waitsfield, and its design consultants are located in Burlington (TJ Boyle), Colchester (Krebs & Lansing), Huntington (Arrowwood Environmental), and Montpelier (Solar Power Engineering). Green Lantern’s contractors and their employees are located throughout Vermont as well, in Guilford (MT3 Unlimited), Orwell (Homestead Fence), South Burlington (E&S Electric), and Isle LaMotte (Daybreak Solarworks).

Green Lantern Solar has developed nearly 100 solar and solar+storage projects that annually produce approximately 75 Gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable solar electricity. These projects generate over $1.5 million in annual utility savings to Green Lantern customers and thousands of tons of carbon emission reductions. Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

