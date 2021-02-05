PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces a unique user experience with the all-virtual PowerTest 2021. This year, attendees will participate in the annual PowerTest electrical maintenance and safety conference virtually through PowerTest TV. Featuring many options for on-demand content March 8-11, 2021 and offering post-conference access to registered attendees for 90 days after the show, PowerTest TV has something for everyone.



“As the premier electrical maintenance and safety conference, safety has always been at the heart of decisions about PowerTest. Our commitment to safety has compelled us to cancel the in-person PowerTest 2021 conference, and we are excited to use this unprecedented opportunity to offer attendees a new and exciting PowerTest experience through PowerTest TV,” says Scott Blizard, President of NETA.

PowerTest TV attendees can look forward to these unique opportunities:

Access to PowerTest TV for a full 90 days following the conference

Access to more than 75 NETA CTDs and 7.5 CEUs -- a 36% increase over the typically available industry credits offered at PowerTest

Cost savings: In 2021 PowerTest TV offers a unique opportunity to obtain more industry credits, at the lowest rates ever offered



“PowerTest is well-known for quality educational opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and showcasing the latest industry trends. This year, PowerTest is excited to continue to meet and exceed those expectations and offer unparalleled access to industry experts and knowledge with the advancement of PowerTest TV,” says Conference Committee Chair Ron Widup of Shermco Industries.

With over 30 technical papers, 4 technical tracks, keynote presentation, panel sessions, expanded-learning seminars, an industry exposition, live participant Q&A sessions, and many more exciting enhancements, PowerTest TV promises the high-powered learning resources attendees have come to expect from NETA’s PowerTest electrical maintenance and safety conference.

To learn more and to register for PowerTest and PowerTest TV, visit PowerTest.org .

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies composed of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Laura McDonald

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

lmcdonald@netaworld.org