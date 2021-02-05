NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Nissan Kicks is now on sale across the U.S., with a starting MSRP of $19,500 USD1 for the Kicks S model.
Along with its updated exterior and interior styling, the new Kicks now offers standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on all grades, as well as available NissanConnect® Services – a suite of convenience and security features that includes an available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification.
Also standard on all Kicks models is Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking2. Fuel economy is another Kicks strong point with best-in-class3 ratings of 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined4.
The 2021 Kicks is offered in three well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV and SR. There is also a new SR premium package available.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan Kicks:
|Kicks S FWD
|$19,500 USD
|Kicks SV FWD
|$21,300 USD
|Kicks SR FWD
|$21,940 USD
Destination and Handling $1,150
