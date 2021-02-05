New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochip Market By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020694/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Biochip Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate of around 15% during the forecast period.The Global Biochip Market is driven by the growing prevalence of various chronic and infectious disease especially in the geriatric population who are more susceptible to these diseases on account of low immunity.



This has led to the increase in the demand for personalized medicine solutions or targeted therapies especially for treating diseases like cancer.This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years.



Additionally, increasing R&D activities and supportive government policies further propel the market.Furthermore, ongoing technological innovations and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth through 2026.



However, high cost of biochips can hamper the market growth. Moreover, lack of awareness especially in the developing and underdeveloped world further impedes market growth. Besides, strict regulatory regulations imposed by the different governments across the globe further restrict the market growth during forecast period.



The Global Biochip Market is segmented based on type, technology, application, end-user, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into DNA chips, lab-on-a-chips and protein chips.



The DNA chips segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its widespread adoption and use.Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into microarray and microfluidics.



The microarray technology is expected to dominate the market on account of its extensive use in forensic analysis and identification of drug candidates in drug discovery process.While, the microfluidics technology is expected to grow significantly on account of the increasing use of point of care diagnostic devices such as pregnancy kits, cardiac makers, blood gases, among others.



Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes and others. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the extensive use of biochips by them. This can be ascribed to the associated advantages of biochips such as affordability, time saving and ability of delivering high throughput without requiring instruments.



Regionally, the Biochip market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the growing prevalence of various sedentary lifestyle associated diseases in the country.



While, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth through 2026.This can be ascribed to the growth in the Life science industry in the industry.



Additionally, major players operating in the market are expanding their business in the region especially in countries like India and China.



The major players operating in the biochip market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, bioMérieux SA, Horiba, Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, General Electric Company, Genalyte, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Arbor Biosciences and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Biochip Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Biochip Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Biochip Market based on type, technology, application, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Biochip Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Biochip Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Biochip Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Biochip Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Biochip Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Biochip Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Biochip Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Biochip manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to biochip

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Biochip Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Biochip Market, By Type:

o DNA Chips

o Lab-On-a-Chips

o Protein Chips

• Global Biochip Market, By Technology:

o Microarray

o Microfluidics

• Global Biochip Market, By Application:

o Drug Discovery & Development

o Disease Diagnostics

o Genomics

o Proteomics

o Agriculture

o Others

• Global Biochip Market, By End-User:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Others

• Global Biochip Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Biochip Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

