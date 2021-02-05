New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Nutrition Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020682/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Sports Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.The Global Sports Nutrition Market is driven by increasing the demand by body builders and athletes for sports nutrition supplements.



Moreover, the rising disposable income coupled with growing number of health centres is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. More and more people are increasingly purchasing sports nutrition products as a part of daily diet owing to health benefits it offers, which is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Sports Nutrition Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, company, and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into sports food, sports drinks and sports supplements and others.



Out of which, the sports supplements segment dominated the market in 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to increasing awareness pertaining to health and fitness coupled with huge commercial availability of sports supplements.



Upsurge in count of gyms and fitness centres worldwide is another factor which is further anticipated to spur the growth of the segment in the next five years.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into pharmacies/drug stores, supermarket/hypermarket, direct selling, departmental/retail stores, internet/online and others. Out of which, the internet/online segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the next five years on account of rising number of self-directed consumers preferring online channel for the purchase of sports nutrition products owing to availability of high discounts on variety of supplements.

The major players operating in the Global Sports Nutrition Market are PepsiCo, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Clif Bar & Company, Multipower, Monster Beverage Corporation, GNC Holdings Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Sports Nutrition Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Sports Nutrition Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Sports Nutrition Market based on product type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Sports Nutrition Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Sports Nutrition Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Sports Nutrition Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Sports Nutrition Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Sports Nutrition Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Sports Nutrition Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Sports nutrition manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Sports Nutrition

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Sports Nutrition Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type:

o Sports Food

o Sports Drinks

o Sports Supplements

• Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Pharmacies/Drug Stores

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Direct Selling

o Departmental/Retail Stores

o Internet/Online

o Others

• Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Sports Nutrition Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

