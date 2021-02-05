New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Socks Market By Type, By Material,By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020681/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Socks Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Global Socks Market is driven by the increasing working population.



Additionally, the acceptance of socks as a part of essential accessory with different attires is further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, growing need to maintain healthy foot especially in athletes, gym professional and diabetes patients to prevent the prevalence of foot disorders is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Socks Market is segmented based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company and region.Based on type, the market can be fragmented into athletic socks, casual socks and formal socks.



The athletic socks segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing preference among the athletes and gym professionals to protect from blisters.Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into hypermarket & supermarket, convenience store, online and others.



The online segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the numerous benefits of online shopping such as easy production selection, affordability, option to compare products & prices, doorstep delivery, among others.



Regionally, the Global Socks Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall socks market owing to the owing to the increasing sports leagues and sports events such as Pro Kabaddi League, IPL, among others.



The major players operating in the socks market are Nike Inc., Puma S.E., Adidas A.G., Asics Corporation, Renfro Corporation, THORLO, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Balega, Drymax Technologies Inc, Under Armour, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Socks Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Socks Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Socks Market based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Socks Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Socks Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Socks Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Socks Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Socks Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of socks manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the socks manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Socks Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Socks manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to socks

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Socks Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Socks Market, By Type:

o Athletic Socks

o Casual Socks

o Formal Socks

• Global Socks Market, By Material:

o Nylon

o Cotton

o Woolen

o Polyester

o Others

• Global Socks Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarket & Supermarket

o Convenience Store

o Online

o Others

• Global Socks Market, By End-User:

o Men

o Women

o Children

• Global Socks Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Socks Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

