The Global Soap Dispenser Market is projected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to rising awareness towards hand hygiene to prevent communicable infections like COVID-19.Increasing initiatives and programs by governments and health organisations like WHO about importance of hand washing is propelling the demand for soap dispensers around the globe.



Additionally, increasing availability of customized and variety of products is expected to boost the hand wash market in the coming years.

The pandemic situation caused by COVID-19 is contributing to the increasing adoption of hand wash practices as hand hygiene has been identified as the best solution for prevention of disease. Therefore, soap dispensers are increasingly being installed at both public as well as residential places.

The Global Soap Dispenser Market has been segmented based on type, product type, capacity, soap type, end-user, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into manual and automatic soap dispensers.



The automatic segment is expected to undergo highest growth during the forecast period as they contain sensing device which provides hands-free usage, ensuring less contact with germs and bacteria while using the soap dispenser. Due to these reasons, automatic dispensers are highly being installed at public places like restrooms, airports and hospitals.

Based on distribution channel, the Global Soap Dispenser Market is segmented into the offline and online market.The offline market is further segmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, independent retailers, pharmacies and drugstores, convenience stores, cash and carry stores and department stores.



Among them, the offline segment, particularly hypermarkets and supermarkets hold dominance in the global market owing to their large presence. Also, consumers tend to buy soap dispensers from hypermarkets and supermarkets as they usually offer wide variety of products to choose from.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Soap Dispenser Market are ORCHIDS INTERNATIONAL, American Specialties, Inc., ZAF ENTERPRISES, BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD, Askon Hygiene Products Pvt., Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd., Hokwang Industries Co., Liberty Industrie, Kutol Products and Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. The leading market players are investing in launching automatic soap dispensers owing to the surge in their demand. The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has led to huge demand in soap dispensers are manufacturers are increasingly being occupied in fulfilling the market demand.



The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of soap dispenser manufacturers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, end-user and regional presence of all major soap dispenser suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Soap Dispenser Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers’ value data for different types of (Automatic & Manual), soap dispenser was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



In this report, the Global Soap Dispenser Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Soap Dispenser Market, By Type:

o Wall-Mounted

o Counter-Mounted

• Global Soap Dispenser Market, By Product Type:

o Automatic

o Manual

• Global Soap Dispenser Market, By Capacity:

o <250 ml

o 250ml to 500 ml

o 500ml to 1000 ml

• Global Soap Dispenser Market, By Soap Type:

o Foam Soap

o Liquid Soap

• Global Soap Dispenser Market, By End-User:

o Residential

o Commercial

Hospitals

Airports

Schools

Hotels & Restaurants

Other

o Others

• Global Soap Dispenser Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Pharmacies and Drugstores

Convenience Stores

Cash and Carry Stores

Department Stores

• Global Soap Dispenser Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA



