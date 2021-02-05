New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin care Market By Product Type, By Origin, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020679/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Skin Care Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing demand for natural organic products without any side effects is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



Increase in disposable income coupled with growing concerns pertaining to skin problems is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years.

The Global Skin Care Market is segmented based on product type, origin, distribution channel company, and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into face care and body care.



Out of which, the face care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the growing demand for skin brightening face creams to reduce acne scars, freckles, age spots, and discoloration.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into beauty parlours/salons, multi branded retail stores, online channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores & others. Among them, the online channels segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next 5 years on account of availability of heavy discount on products.

The major players operating in the Global Skin Care Market are Avon, Beiersdorf, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, P&G, Unilever, AmorePacific, Amway, Aveda, BABOR and others. The key market players are adopting several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand its portfolio and increase their customer basis.



