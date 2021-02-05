New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Root Beer Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020678/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Root Beer Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing consumers demand for alcoholic drinks containing less alcohol which is leading to change in their preference from hard drinks to light drinks.Moreover, availability of a wide variety of flavours is positively influencing the market growth over the coming years.



Furthermore, growing preference for healthier lifestyle such as consumption of healthier food and beverages, is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2026.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into alcoholic root beer and non-alcoholic root beer. Out of which, alcoholic root beer is anticipated to grow at a high

CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the increased demand for alcoholic root beer among the population.

Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, specialty stores, liquor shops, online sales, departmental stores and others. Out of which, the supermarket/ hypermarket is forecast to dominate in the next 5 years on account of easy availability and good discounts.

In terms of regional analysis, North America is the leading region in the Global Root Beer Market, which is accredited to increasing urbanization, presence of a large youth population and rising disposable income.

The major players operating in the Global Root Beer Market are Craft, A&W Restaurants, Sage Mixology company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Crazy Uncle, Mill Street Brew Hall, Seagram, Rhineland Brewing Co., Best Damn Brewing Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Root Beer Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Root Beer Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Root Beer Market based on type, form, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Root Beer Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Root Beer Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Root Beer Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Root Beer Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Root Beer Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Root Beer Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Root Beer Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Root beer manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to root beer

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Root Beer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Root Beer Market, By Type:

o Alcoholic Root Beer

o Non-Alcoholic Root Beer

• Global Root Beer Market, By Form:

o Carbonated

o Non-carbonated

• Global Root Beer Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/ Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o Liquor Shops

o Online Sales

o Departmental stores

o Others

• Global Root Beer Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Root Beer Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020678/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001