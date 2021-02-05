|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 04 February 2021
|£41.56m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 04 February 2021
|£41.56m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,416,513
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 February 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|79.29p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|78.41p
|Ordinary share price
|65.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(17.08%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 04/02/2021
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM