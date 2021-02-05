HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC: CHNC) https://www.chnc-hdh.com/ -- CHNC has finally reconstructed itself; it seems as if it was only yesterday when on December 19, 2019 Pharmacology University concluded its merger with CHNC. As established during negotiations, Pharmacology University also appropriated responsibility for the management of the company and though we planned for difficulties, we did not budget for calamitous. Since then, we started to peel the onion and the more we did, the more it stunk. Particularly, because CHNC had a $1,844,500 debt, a Shell Risk designation meaning the company had no or minimal assets and operations, no employees to speak of, and during the calendar year of 2019 the company only reported revenues of $259,737, as well as a great sum of operating complications. It was time to get to work; we were on the edge of a rock bottom point of no return, unless we were determined to accept and endure a complete paradigm shift.



Consequently, we went to our little partners (employees, though, we do not use the word employees at our firm) and charted a completely new course for 2020, and that we did. We pledged 40-to-50-hour weeks and for directors 50 to 60, divided responsibilities, rolled up our sleeves and implemented a rigid plan that had a mixture of integrity, emotional intelligence, mission, flexibility, a maniacal focus on customer service and our products, but most importantly a vision of our company’s future. After tremendous chest pounding, litigation, negotiations, and unwavering commitment to our core values, on June 16, 2020 we finally, completely eliminated our debt, says Henry Levinski, CHNC Treasurer.

More to the point, we created revenues that generated an increase in sales/revenues from the previous year of 285% for the calendar year of 2020; furthermore, with proper reporting and increased revenues we were able to obtain the removal of our Shell Risk in September of the same year. Congruently, despite 2020 being a year that distributed evil to the world in a way that has never been written, we managed to increase our personnel 175%. Consequently, 2021 has brought strong winds and has rewarded our firm, our industrial partners, our directors and our shareholders with the normality and stability that they so richly deserve, says Elizabeth Hernandez, COO of CHNC.

For the same reason, I would like to extend a warm salute to our 2020 HEROES, the ones who did not tire or despair in our darkest hour but on the contrary pushed forward and made this possible.

I am referring of course to our doctors, clinical technicians, chemists, biologists, professors, social media managers, concept and graphic designers, accountants, attorneys, software engineers, video editing experts, translators, and all other industrial partners that collaborated on our projects. We continue to grow our educational project more each day and continue to search for new horizons where we can break down barriers and vanquish outdated stigmas. Curiously, the most amazing aspect of our 2020 trials and tribulations was the fact that our young bloods, our young samurais by way of leadership and empowerment surpassed our expectations, saved our company, found purpose, understood our vision and in an amazing form transported and elevated us into a firm that now enjoys their very own fabricated core values of passion, transparency, integrity and diversity.

As a result, we are proud to have a variety of products such as Canna Law Magazine, a digital biweekly publication that educates users about the most relevant legal changes in the cannabis industry worldwide. We understand the importance of staying informed and how the cannabis industry affects millions around the globe. That is why we offer our magazine in five different languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic. We have had such a positive feedback that we are currently present in an astonishing 55 countries such as Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mexico, Mauritania, Morocco, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palestinian Territories, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Spain, Syria, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom (UK), United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Yemen, says Anne Graham, CHNC Corporate Legal Counsel.

With Canna Law https://cannalawmagazine.com/ , we plan to continue our expansion with a main goal in mind: to inform our subscribers of the legal realities that the industry entails and to provide them with a useful tool that will help them navigate its complexities.

We are also aware that change is not one-dimensional, but rather a combination of different areas, and as an army we have chosen to take-on different battlefronts. Therefore, as well we are pleased to also introduce Canna Med Magazine https://cannamedmagazine.com/ , a monthly digital publication created by health professionals for health professionals. Education is the key to change, and we want to ensure that every hardworking doctor, nurse, scientist and caregiver understands the existing research and ongoing studies about the benefits of medical cannabis. With our blogs, news pieces and editions we have designed a portal of current, relevant information, scientific data and more. We also understand that as a global community we need to be able to communicate with as many countries as possible to continue to expand. That is why Canna Med is available in English, Spanish, Italian, Arabic and Portuguese and coming soon Mandarin and Hindi as we continue to grow.

Moreover, in a world that surprised us with a pandemic we quickly grasped the importance of adapting our existing products. With Pharmacology University https://www.pharmacologyuniversityonline.com/ , our company with over 12 years of experience in educational systems, we developed a new software so that we could continue our education online, offering more courses every month, in different languages, so that a home could also be a classroom. With our new technology in place, we have been able to develop new courses, continue our certified university alliances, provide consultancy services, expand our reach and evolve our platform.

Of course, the monitoring of financial aspects is a priority, and this evolution in our software has allowed us to grow Precision Research Institute https://www.pri.center/ , our Houston-based Research Unit. We have been able to continue with our clinical trials, transforming the life of our patients, says Elizabeth Hernandez, COO of CHNC.

Currently, we conduct clinical studies in knee osteoarthritis, Streptococcus vaccine, respiratory Syncytial virus vaccine, Asthma, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and of course COVID-19. We offer our services in the Houston area primarily and with projects expanding into Puerto Rico but with COVID-19 therapies we have extended our efforts across the United States to assist people in their time of need. With some of the most reputable sponsors in the pharmaceutical industry, such as Abbvie, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Iterum Therapeutics, Allergan amongst many others.

In our search to tackle existing health problems, we are now most proud to announce the creation of our new baby: ALPHA Fertility & Sleep Center https://www.alphasleepcenter.com/ under the Medical Direction of Dr. Kiran Nair, DO and Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD as the designated Sleep Board Certified Physician. With this center, CHNC seeks to help the high statistics of people suffering from sleep-related disorders, including fertility problems in men and women. According to a national study, almost a third of the people in the United States, an estimated 50 to 70 million people, suffer from chronic sleep and wakefulness disorders. Patients may receive different types of services, including Fertility Consultations, Overnight in-lab sleep study, Overnight CPAP titration, Split night sleep study, Oxygen titration, MSLT (Multiple Sleep Latency Test), MWT (Maintenance of Wakefulness Test), Adapt SV PAP, Compliance Follow up (DME), Sleep Specialist Evaluation, Referring Services and Fertility Education and wellness programs. CBD will also be studied, as it induces the feelings of tranquility and sleepiness, making it ideal for sleep disorders and insomnia. Preliminary research showed that the use of cannabidiol molecules enhances sleep during the REM stage, balancing hormone production, which leads to the significant reduction of the feeling of sleepiness during the daytime. Moreover, preliminary studies in humans have indicated that treatment with cannabinoids may decrease post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, including nightmares. It brings your rest to a deeper level improving the quality of your sleep, says Peggy Mitchell, Director of Alpha Fertility and Sleep Center.

To the investors who have patiently awaited the awakening of CHNC, we thank you and send you our desire to continue developing projects that impact our society and that help us grow organically and see it reflected in the return of our investments. We are confident that our new CHNC will intelligently respond to the challenges expected by 2021, with the same dedication that we responded to the past debt and the global COVID-19 crisis.

Thank you for the support, in allowing us to bring you a stronger CHNC. We flirted with the brink of failure, but we pushed through and prevailed. We have found our balance to succeed, we will continue to improve what we already know, adjust to what we find difficult and embrace the unknown, for it is here where opportunity is found.

