NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today announces the addition of Jay Ryan as chief revenue officer. Ryan will ensure the company’s global sales process is data-driven and operationally streamlined, accelerating adoption of Zafin’s SaaS technology platform and growing revenue.



Zafin’s SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions help financial institutions drive digital transformation, become more customer-centric and increase profitability. These capabilities are especially important as consumers are increasingly drawn to more personalized and digitized banking experiences.



“Zafin is uniquely positioned to help banks navigate the challenges facing the industry with its unique and robust SaaS solution,” said Ryan. “I’m going to be focused on ensuring that Zafin’s sales channels are operating in an efficient and scalable way, and that we’re increasing our global market share by providing the banking industry with the robust product and pricing solutions needed to acquire customers, deepen relationships and increase profitability.”



Ryan joins Zafin with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience having held senior leadership roles at Accuity and Dun & Bradstreet. He will oversee Zafin’s sales, customer success, business development, and sales operations departments.



"Jay’s experience driving revenue and leading sales operations makes him a natural fit for Zafin’s growth strategy,” said Al Karim Somji, founder and CEO of Zafin. “He will be instrumental in ensuring our SaaS technology platform is introduced to the world’s banks in the most effective way and that we are continuing to drive value for our partners and clients.”



About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

