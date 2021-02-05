New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paleo Food Market By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020677/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Paleo Food Market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rising preference of consumers towards natural nutrient-based ingredients and growing awareness about health and fitness.The gym and health club trend has also escalated the demand for paleo food as they are rich source of essential nutrients and protein.



Also, rising disposable income and changing lifestyle serve as major factor behind the growth of the Global Paleo Food Market. Additionally, the growing food and beverage sector and introduction of new products are going to drive the paleo food market in the coming years.

Paleo food or paleolithic diet typically includes fruits, nuts, roots, vegetables and meat while excluding foods such as dairy products, grains, sugar, legumes, processed oils, salt and alcohol or coffee. They are high in fat, moderate in animal protein and low to moderate in carbohydrate.

The Global Paleo Food Market has been segmented based on type, application, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into meat, vegetables & fruits, nuts, seeds, healthy oil/fat and others.



Among them, the vegetables & fruits segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to rising concern about healthy eating habits and growing awareness about benefits of including fruits and vegetables in diet.

Based on application, the Global Paleo Food Market is segmented into cereals, meat snacks, fish snacks, fruit & nut bars, fruit & nut mixes, fruit puree, dairy substitute and others.The cereal segment accounted for largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market by 2026 owing to the increasing number of innovative and exotic flavors available in the market.



Also, cereals are a rich source of fiber and protein which is leading to a large number of consumers for this segment.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Paleo Food Market are The Paleo Foods Co., Paleo Baking Company, Epic Provisions, Paleo Braaap, LLC, PRIMAL PACS, Black Bear GmbH, Blue Mountain Organics, Back Roads Food Company, Paleo Food Prodotti Per La Dieta Paleo and Paleosnacks. Major market players are focusing on expansion of facilities and product portfolio. Also, they are investing on strong distribution channel to expand their global reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Paleo Food Market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the Global Paleo Food Market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Paleo Food Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Paleo Food Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Paleo Food Market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Global Paleo Food Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of paleo food globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of paleo food manufacturers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, and regional presence of all major paleo food suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Paleo Food Market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value data for different types of (meat, vegetable & fruits, nuts, seeds, healthy oil/fat & others) paleo food was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Global paleo food manufacturers

• Global paleo food suppliers/distributers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to paleo food manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as paleo food manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Paleo Food Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Paleo Food Market, By Type:

Meat

Vegetables & Fruits

Nuts

Seeds

Healthy Oil/Fat

Others

• Global Paleo Food Market, By Application:

Cereals

Meat Snacks

Fish Snacks

Fruit & Nut Bars

Fruit & Nut Mixes

Fruit Puree

Dairy Substitute

Others

• Global Paleo Food Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental/Retail Stores

Internet/Online

Others

• Market, by Geography:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Paleo Food Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

