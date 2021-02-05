New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market By Technique, By Form, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020676/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is driven by the increasing use of this technique for preservation of different food products in the food & beverage industry.



This technique helps in restoring the nutritional value and sensory attributes of a food item thereby enhancing its quality.This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2026.



Additionally, increasing awareness and consciousness among the consumers pertaining to food safety is further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, this technique requires high initial investment for setup and building the infrastructure thereby hampering the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is segmented based on technique, form, application, company and region.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into HPP, PEF, MVH, irradiation, ultrasonic, cold plasma and others.



The PEP segment is expected to dominate the market since it increases the shelf life and prevents the freshness of food items without the use of any kind of preservatives.Additionally, the increasing use of this technology by the processed potato industry further drives the segmental growth.



Based on form, the market can be bifurcated into solid and liquid.The solid form is expected to dominate the market owing to the extensive use of this technique for preserving most of the food items available in solid form such as jellies, jam, cheese, meat, among others.



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and others. The beverages segment is expected to dominate the market through 2026. This can be ascribed to the increasing use of non-thermal pasteurization techniques in processing fruit juices, sugar syrup, wine, among others.



Regionally, the Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate in the overall non-thermal pasteurization market owing to the increasing health consciousness among the population coupled with the growing preference for convenience food such as ready-to-eat food and frozen food.



While, Europe is expected to witness significant growth on account of the increasing use of meat and beverage products in the region especially in countries like U.K., Germany and France.



The major players operating in the Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market are Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, BOSCH, American Pasteurization Company, Advanced Microwave Technologies, Hormel Foods Corporation, Multivac Sepp Haggen muller SE & Co.KG, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



For instance, in January 2019, Bosch launched an innovative ultrasonic cutting technology for better packaging of food products. This technology exposes the products to less stress and pressure, maintaining their quality.



