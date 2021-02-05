New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Care Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Offline, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020675/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Nail Care Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to increasing number of professional nail service parlours and beauty salons around the globe.Growing sense of self care and inclination towards fashion & beauty among women are some key factors driving the global demand for nail care products and services.



Manufacturers are also coming up with new innovative products and service centres which are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, increasing disposable income coupled with rise in number of working women is directly impacting the growth of the nail care market, globally.Women, especially youth tend to spend more on nail care.



Also, the growing party culture and informal get-together is further escalating the growth of the nail care market.

The Global Nail Care Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into nail polish, nail accessories, nail strengthener, nail polish remover, artificial nails and accessories and others.



The nail polish segment held dominance in the global market and is expected to undergo fastest growth in the coming years as well.Nail polishes come in various shades and are used more often, depending on different occasions and hence they are expected to register the highest demand in the next five years as well.



Also, the introduction of new form of nail polishes like gel is further leading to the rise in the demand for this segment.

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Nail Care Market is segmented into offline and online channels.The offline channel is further segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, beauty salon and others.



The hypermarket and supermarket segment are undergoing fastest growth as they offer one-stop shopping experience to the consumer.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Nail Care Market are Procter and Gamble Co., Uniliver, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited, Revlon, Inc.,Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Faces Cosmetics Inc., L’Oréal S.A.,KISS Products Inc. and Coty Inc. Leading companies are investing in new product launches and brand promotion to increase their market reach. Other growth strategies include merger and acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Nail Care Market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the Global Nail Care Market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Nail Care Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Nail Care Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Nail Care Market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Global Nail Care Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of nail care globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of nail care manufacturers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channel and regional presence of all major nail care suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Nail Care Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers’ value data for different types of nail care products was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Global nail care manufacturers

• Global nail care suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to nail care manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the nail care coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Nail Care Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Nail Care Market, By Product Type:

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories

Nail Strengthener

Nail Polish Remover

Artificial Nails & Accessories

Others

• Global Nail Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Retail Stores

Beauty Salon

Others

Online

• Global Nail Care Market, By Geography:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Nail Care Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

