The Global Hand Dryer Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in value terms, during the forecast period.Awareness about environmental benefits, growing utilization of hand dryers from the food processing and service industry and technological advancement are some major factors propelling the market growth.



Increase in installation at commercial complexes, airports, hotels, and restaurants is further expected to push the demand for hand dryer over the next five years.

Hand dryers are automatically or manually operated electrical appliances which are usually found in public bathrooms. The growing concern towards washroom hygiene has led to increased installation of hand dryers in public places, which is driving the hand dryer market, globally.

The Global Hand Dryer Market is segmented based on type, end-users and region.Based on type, the Global Hand Dryer Market is segmented into jet air hand dryers and hot air hand dryers.



Among them, the jet air segment holds the largest market share in the Global Hand Dryer Market as these hand dryers are increasingly being installed at airports, hotels, restaurants and office buildings as they are more efficient than hot air hand dryers.

Based on the end-user, the Global Hand Dryer Market is segmented into hotels, food processing & food services, office building, health care and others. The hotel segment accounted for higher revenue in 2020 and is expected to undergo high growth in the coming years owing to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry and increasing number of hotels and restaurants around the world.

The major players operating in the Global Hand Dryer Market are American Dryer, LLC, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd, Electrostar, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Jaguar Group Sdn.Bhd, Excel Dryer, Palmer Fixture, Bio Jetdrier, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL NZ, JVD SAS, Hokwang Industries, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc, Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation, Taishan Jieda Electrical Co.



Ltd and World Dryer Corporation. Leading market players are increasingly focusing on technology solutions to introduce more innovative products that take less energy consumption and are more efficient.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Hand Dryer Market, in terms of value & volume.

• To define, classify and forecast the Global Hand Dryer Market on the basis of type, end-users and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Hand Dryer Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Hand Dryer Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Hand Dryer Market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Global Hand Dryer Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of hand dryer globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hand dryer manufacturers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, end-user and regional presence of all major hand dryer suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Hand Dryer Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers’ value data for different types of (Jet Air Hand Dryers Vs Hot Air Hand Dryers), hand dryer was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Global hand dryer manufacturers

• Global hand dryer suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to hand dryer manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the hand dryer coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Hand Dryer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Hand Dryer Market, By Type:

o Jet Air Hand Dryers

o Hot Air Hand Dryers

• Global Hand Dryer Market, By End-User:

o Hotels

o Food Processing & Food Services

o Office Building

o Health Care

o Others

• Global Hand Dryer Market, By Geography:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Hand Dryer Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

