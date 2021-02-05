New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Textiles Market By Type, By Raw Material, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020673/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Green Textiles Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Global Green Textiles Market is driven by the growing environmental concerns and need to maintain sustainability.



Furthermore, growing need to reduce greenhouse gases emissions and all types of environmental pollution is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the next few years.Additionally, strict government regulations & policies for ensuring environmental safety is further expected to propel the market growth through 2026.



However, lack of awareness pertaining to green textiles is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, high cost of manufacturing and setting up the infrastructure is expected to further restrict the market growth.



The Global Green Textiles Market is segmented based on type, raw material, application, company and region.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into apparels, bags, sportswear, recycled blanket, accessories and others.



The apparels segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since the production of apparels is more environmentally friendly.



Regionally, the Global Green Textiles Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall green textiles market owing to the widespread adoption of greener technologies in order to address the environmental concerns in the region.



For instance, Taiwan launched Green Mark Program in 2019 and India launched program to promote the adoption & sale of green sarees.



The major players operating in the Global Green Textiles Market are Super Textile Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont de Nemours, Inc., Go Green Textiles, Fibre2fashion, Elevate Textiles, ShanghaiTex, Velcro Companies, Climatex, Lenzing and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Green Textiles Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Green Textiles Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Green Textiles Market based on type, raw material, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Green Textiles Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Green Textiles Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Green Textiles Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Green Textiles Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Green Textiles Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of green textiles manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the green textiles manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Green Textiles Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Green textiles manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to green textiles

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Green Textiles Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Green Textiles Market, By Type:

o Organic

o Man-Made Fibers

o Recycled Fibers

o Natural

• Global Green Textiles Market, By Raw Material:

o Plastic Waste

o PET Bottles

o Ground Coffee Beans

o Plant Based Sources

• Global Green Textiles Market, By Application:

o Apparels

o Bags

o Sportswear

o Recycled Blanket

o Accessories

o Others

• Global Green Textiles Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Green Textiles Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

