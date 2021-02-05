NB Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that William Maltby, a Director of the Company, has purchased 8,333 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr Maltby holds 17,833 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.04 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
William Maltby
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
Identification code
GG00B1ZBD492
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) GBP 1,200.00 pence per share
Volume(s) 8,333
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 8,333
- Price GBP 1,200.00 pence per share
- Principal amount GBP 99,996.00
e) Date of the transaction
4 February 2021
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
St. Peter Port, GUERNSEY