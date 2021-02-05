New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Ingredient Type, By Type By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020672/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Fortified Biscuit Market is projected to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for optimum nutrition and high fibre biscuits.Additionally, the rising demand for sugar free and low-calorie content, growing obesity around the world and increasing focus toward health and wellness are some key factors which are expected to propel the Global Fortified Biscuit Market in the coming years.



Also, increasing concern about ingredients and changing lifestyle are other some important factors that are anticipated to fuel the demand for fortified biscuits globally.



The Global Fortified Biscuit Market is segmented based on ingredient type, type, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into plain biscuits, cookies, sandwich biscuits, crackers and others.



The plain biscuits and cookies segment hold significant market share in the global fortified market owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Also changing eating behaviour and rise in working class population is leading to the growth of baked plain biscuits and cookies market.



Based on distribution channel, the Global Fortified Biscuit Market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, departmental/retail stores, internet/online and others.The departmental stores segment holds the significant market share.



However, the supermarket segment is undergoing high growth and is projected to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization. Consumers are now preferring to shop from supermarkets as they usually have huge variety of products to choose from.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Fortified Biscuit Market are Arnotts Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited, Annas pepparkakor AB, Burton’s Foods Ltd., Danone Group, Dali Group, Kraft Foods, Kellogg Co, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé SA., Britannia Industries Ltd., ITC and Lotus Bakeries NV. The major market players are involved in developing innovative products to enhance their quality and to bring more nutrient containing products.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Fortified Biscuit Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To define, classify and forecast the Global Fortified Biscuit Market on the basis of type, by ingredient type, by distribution and region.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Fortified Biscuit Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Fortified Biscuit Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Fortified Biscuit Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of fortified biscuit globally.



The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of fortified biscuit manufacturers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channel and regional presence of all major fortified biscuit suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Fortified Biscuit Market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value data for different product type of (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others) Fortified Biscuit was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Global fortified biscuit manufacturers

• Global fortified biscuit suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to fortified biscuit manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as fortified biscuit manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Fortified Biscuit Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Type:

o Global Fortified Biscuit Market

Plain Biscuits

Cookies

Sandwich Biscuits

Crackers

Others

• Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Ingredient Type:

Wheat

Oats

Millets

Corn

Mixed Grain

Others

• Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental/Retail Stores

Internet/Online

Others

• Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Geography:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Fortified Biscuit Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

