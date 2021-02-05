New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Market By Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020671/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Footwear Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.The growing requirement for footwears that are more comfortable is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



Presence of new innovative designs in addition to the increasing demand for leather footwear is positively influencing the market growth.

The Global Footwear Market is segmented based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear.



Out of which, the athletic footwear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness about health and fitness. In addition to this, rising popularity of global sporting events, is further contributing to the growing trend.

In terms of end-user, the market is fragmented into men’s footwear and women’s footwear. Among them, the women’s footwear segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next 5 years on account of growing number of working individuals across the globe.

The major players operating in the Global Footwear Market are BATA BRANDS, Burberry, Alexander McQueen, VF Corporation, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, HUGO BOSS, Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Skechers USA Inc. and others. The key market players are adopting several competitive strategies such as product differentiation and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Footwear Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Footwear Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Footwear Market based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Footwear Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Footwear Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Footwear Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Footwear Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Footwear Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Footwear Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Footwear Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Footwear manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to footwear

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Footwear Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Footwear Market, By Type:

o Athletic Footwear

o Non-Athletic Footwear

• Global Footwear Market, By Material:

o Rubber

o Plastic

• Global Footwear Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Shoe Stores

o Independent Retailers

o Online

o Others

• Global Footwear Market, By End-User:

o Men’s Footwear

o Women’s Footwear

• Global Footwear Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Footwear Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

