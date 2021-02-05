SINGAPORE, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius School, a brand of Genius Group, a Singapore-based public limited company, today announced the launch of Genius Camp, a fun-packed, virtual event where teens will discover their true genius and natural pathway to success.



Genius Camps offer child-centered, personalized learning pathways that ignite the natural genius in young people, creating self-aware, lifelong learners.

Without personalized learning pathways, learning can often be disengaging, irrelevant or redundant. It is easy for children to become disillusioned, question their own abilities or lose motivation.

The Genius Campers identify their genius, recognize their unique talent dynamics for teens profile, connect with their passions and start to explore a purpose for their life. They are encouraged to think beyond what is taught in school and explore opportunities beyond traditional jobs. They look at what is possible as a leader, as an entrepreneur, and explore examples of social enterprise.

Each Genius Camper is supported to build on their strengths and passions, develop life skills, and grow their confidence.

Many of the jobs around today will not be around in 5-10 years’ time. The trainers will share some amazing stories of young entrepreneurs who have been super successful, and how they’ve achieved their success. They’ll also share how you can apply their journeys to your own and establish your own goals for success.

The first-ever face-to-face Genius Camps have already happened in Bali, New Zealand, Thailand, United Kingdom & USA. Now they have gone virtual!!

These events were created in partnership with GeniusU, a world leading edtech platform, in response to the growing global demand to revolutionize education. GeniusU has a network of over 1,400.000 students and entrepreneurs worldwide and is passionate about reimagining education and helping to develop our young people with increased leadership, entrepreneurial and emotional intelligence skills that will lead to their success in our global society.

The three-day virtual event covers three key focus areas:

Show Up - This is the opportunity for the Genius Campers to learn about their path of least resistance to success in life, how they learn best and how to use those strengths to help them achieve their goals not only in school today, but also throughout their lives.

Step Up - We dive deeper into how our Genius Campers own who they show up as in the world and as leaders in their school and communities. We will teach them how to leverage the team around them through focusing on and valuing the genius in each other camper.

Give Back - We create an opportunity for the Genius Campers to work together to give back to their community in a meaningful way. We also share with the parents and caregivers what the Genius Campers have learned and how they can continue to support them through understanding their path of least resistance as a student and future leader.

"Our Genius Campers will walk away with the confidence of knowing who they are, how they can follow their flow and succeed in life, having had so much fun learning and growing all while making friends that will last a lifetime, while our families will walk away with a new language of communicating and a new way to support and get the best out of their children,” commented Roger James Hamilton, founder and CEO of Genius Group.

This three-day virtual Genius School Camp is scheduled for Saturday, February 13, through Monday, February 15, 2021, from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm GMT each day (London time).

To learn more about Genius Camp and/or register, visit the event registration on GeniusU: https://www.geniusu.com/mentor_circles/737/events/2291

About Genius Group and Genius School:

Genius Group is a $300+ million group of companies and is the world’s #1 Entrepreneur Education Group. Genius Group was founded by Roger James Hamilton, a futurist and social entrepreneur, and New Yorks Times bestselling author. The Group also owns GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts Limited.

Genius School provides education courses for young people from 0 to 25 years old, and Entrepreneurs Institute provides training courses from 25 to 85 years old. Courses and content range from company sponsored camps for primary and secondary school students through to company funded courses, training, retreats and accelerators from start-ups to large corporations.

About Roger James Hamilton

Roger James Hamilton is a world-renowned futurist and social entrepreneur, and is the founder and CEO of the Genius Group of companies. Roger is the New York Times bestselling author of The Millionaire Master Plan, a practical guide to understanding how your mind works to enable you to live your most successful life. He is also the creator of Wealth Dynamics, Talent Dynamics and Impact Dynamics, tools used by over 1.4 million entrepreneurs to follow their flow.

All of Roger’s companies empower the Entrepreneur Movement – collectively growing our ability to create and contribute wealth. Roger studied architecture at Cambridge University before launching his first business, Free Market Media, in Singapore during his 20s. He was the founding chairman of the renowned Green School, Bali, where his three children were educated. Roger currently lives in Europe but, when permitted, travels extensively between the UK, USA, Southeast Asia and Australia.

