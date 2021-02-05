New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Additives Market, By Type, By Source, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020670/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Food Additives Market is expected to undergo significant growth by 2026 owing to the growing utilization of additives in the food & beverage industry as preservative, emulsifier, flavor enhancer, sweetener and colorant. The rising demand for packaged food and beverages due to the hectic lifestyle is also propelling the demand for food additives.



Increasing disposable income coupled with rising trend of healthy eating is expected to drive the Global Food Additives Market during the forecast period.Also, the increasing focus of food and beverages companies on new flavor, variants and texture is leading to more adoption of food additives.



The primary function of food additive is to prevent the spoilage and wastage of food products and thus to reduce the overall production cost.

The Global Food Additives Market is segmented based on type, source, application and region Based on type, the market is segmented into the acidulants, anti-caking agents, colors, emulsifiers, enzymes, flavors, hydrocolloids, preservatives markets and sweeteners.The sweeteners segment accounted for the largest share in the Global Food Additives Market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as they are highly being used as a substitute of refined sugar.



However, the enzymes segment is also undergoing rapid growth owing to their low cost compared to artificial chemicals.



Based on application, the Global Food Additives Market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, spices, condiments, sauces & dressings and others.The bakery & confectionary segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period as food additives are extensively being used in bakery items like cakes, biscuits & cookies, chocolates, sandwiches and breads.



Flavor enhancers and sweeteners are common food additives used in bakery and confectionary items.



Some of the key players in the Global Food Additives Market are BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adani Wilmer, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Frutarom, Danisco, Associated British Foods Plc, Tata & Lyle, Royal DSM NV, among others. Leading companies are focusing on research and development activities to bring new and innovative products which are according to the present health conscious consumers. They are also widening their production capabilities to make their strong global presence.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To outline, classify and estimate the Global Food Additives Market on the basis of type, source, application and regional distribution.

• To study and forecast the global market size of the food additives, in terms of value and volume.

• To project the size of food additives market, in terms of value and volume, with respect to key types such as preservatives, sweeteners, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, enzymes, food flavors & enhancers, food colorants, acidulants and others.

• To understand the regional market structure of food additives market, the Global Food Additives Market is segmented in five regions, namely – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Food Additives Market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Food Additives Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, government policy and investments, new entrants in the Global Food Additives Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of food additives worldwide.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading food additives manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, manufacturing plant location, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the types, applications, distribution network and regional presence of all major Food Additives manufacturers across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size for Global Food Additives Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers’ value sales data for standard types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources, secondary sources directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Food additives manufacturers and suppliers

• Types of food additives such as preservatives, sweeteners, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, enzymes, food flavors & enhancers, food colorants, acidulants and others

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to food additives

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as food additives manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Food Additives Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Food Additives Market, By Type:

o Acidulants

o Anti-Caking Agents

o Colors

o Emulsifiers

o Enzymes

o Flavors

o Hydrocolloids

o Preservatives Markets

o Sweeteners

• Global Food Additives Market, By Source:

o Natural

o Synthetic

• Global Food Additives Market, By Application:

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Beverages

o Convenience Foods

o Dairy & Frozen Desserts

o Spices

o Condiments

o Sauces & Dressings

o Others

• Global Food Additives Market, By Geography:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

o North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Food Additives Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

