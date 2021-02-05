New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dishwasher Market, By Product Type, By Application, Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020669/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Dishwasher Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR until 2026 owing to robustness and low maintenance characteristic of dishwasher and increasing expenditure on home appliances. Further, the increasing demand for energy efficient home appliances and popularity of modular kitchens owing to space constraints are expected to propel the demand for dishwasher over the next five years.

A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that performs the function of cleaning cutlery and dishware.It functions by praying hot water at the dish for removing the soiling.



Increasing working class population, especially women is a major factor leading to the growing demand for dishwashers around the world.

The Global Dishwasher Market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into the freestanding dishwashers and built-in dishwashers.



The built-in dishwasher holds dominance in the global market as it can fit in really compact places. The growing adoption of dishwashers for residential use is also propelling the demand for built-in dishwashers.



Regionally, North America is the largest market for dishwashers owing to its high per capita income and urbanization.The region is expected to maintain its position throughout the market during the forecast period as well.



However, Asia-Pacific is also evolving as a fastest growing consumer market for dishwashers owing to the growing influence of western lifestyle.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Dishwasher Market are Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Aga Rangemaster Group, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fagor Electrodomésticos, Samsung Group and Asko Appliances AB. The market is highly fragmented and the leading market players are focusing on strong distribution network to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Dishwasher Market, in terms of value & volume.

• To define, classify and forecast the Global Dishwasher Market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Dishwasher Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Dishwasher Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Dishwasher Market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Global Dishwasher Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of dishwasher globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of dishwasher manufacturers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all major dishwasher suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Dishwasher Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers’ value data for different types of (free-standing and built-in) Dishwasher was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Global dishwasher manufacturers

• Global dishwasher suppliers/distributors

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to dishwasher manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as dishwasher manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Dishwasher Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Dishwasher Market, By Product Type:

o Freestanding dishwashers

o Built-in dishwashers

• Global Dishwasher Market, By Application:

o Industrial Dishwasher

o Residential Dishwasher

• Global Dishwasher Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarket/Supermarket

o Specialist Stores

o Monobrand Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Dishwasher Market, By Geography:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Turkey

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Dishwasher Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020669/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001