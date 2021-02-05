New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetic Food Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Age Group, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020668/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Diabetic Food Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.The Global Diabetic Food Market is driven by rise in population having diabetes because of high intake of junk food.



Moreover, growing awareness regarding health benefits and precautionary measures taken by the users is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Diabetic Food Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, age group, company, and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into baked products, beverages, confectionery, ice cream, dairy products and breakfast cereals.



Out of which, the beverages for the diabetes segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to the high demand for sugar-free and low-calorie beverages across the globe. Also, the baked product segment is projected to witness significant growth in the next five years as they are healthy because of low fat content.

In terms of region, North America held the largest market share until 2020 and is projected to lead during the forecast period as well. This is due to presence of largest population pool experiencing chronic disorders coupled with a greater number of health-conscious population in the region.

The major players operating in the Global Diabetic Food Market are Nestle S.A., Unilever Plc, PepsiCo Inc., Cadbury Plc, The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg Company, Fifty 50 Foods, Inc., Mars Inc., Sushma Gram Udyog, Newtrition Plus Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Amber Lyn and David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited, Al Safi Danone Co. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., RJ Corp., Unibic Foods India Pvt. Ltd and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Diabetic Food Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Diabetic Food Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Diabetic Food Market based on product type, distribution channel, age group, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Diabetic Food Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Diabetic Food Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Diabetic Food Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Diabetic Food Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Diabetic Food Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Diabetic Food Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Diabetic Food Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Diabetic food manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to diabetic food

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Diabetic Food Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Diabetic Food Market, By Product Type:

o Baked Products

o Beverages

o Confectionery

o Ice Cream

o Dairy Products

o Breakfast Cereals

• Global Diabetic Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Grocery Stores

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online

o Drug Stores/Pharmacies

o Others

• Global Diabetic Food Market, By Age Group:

o Below 28

o 28 and above

• Global Diabetic Food Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Diabetic Food Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

