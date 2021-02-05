New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Craft Beer Market By Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020667/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Craft Beer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.The Global Craft Beer Market is driven by upsurge in the demand for low alcohol percentage & flavoured beer.



Rising disposable income coupled with growing awareness pertaining to wide range of flavours and styles of the product is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Craft Beer Market is segmented based on type, age group, distribution channel, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into ales, lagers, and other.



Out of which, the ales segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to its availability and accessibility in PBCL (Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge) platforms.



In addition to this, exotic profiles which can be developed using such beer types is further anticipated to spur the growth of the segment in the next 5years.

Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into on-trade and off-trade. Out of which, the on-trade segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the next 5 years on account of the high hospitality industry growth along with increased consumers’ spending ability.

The major players operating in the Global Craft Beer Market are The Gambrinus Company, Chimay Beers and Cheeses, Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Constellation Brands, Heineken NV, The Boston Beer Company Inc., Oskar Blues Brewery LLC, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., New Belgium Brewing Company Inc., Stone and Wood Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Minhas Brewery, Omer Vander Ghinste, Vagabund, Bell’s Brewery, Inc., Lagunitas Brewing Company, Feral Brewing Co, The Craft Beer Co., Duvel Moortgat USA, Deschutes Brewery and others. Major companies are adopting organic and inorganic strategies in order to stay competitive in the market such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Craft Beer Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Craft Beer Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Craft Beer Market based on type, age group, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Craft Beer Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Craft Beer Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Craft Beer Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Craft Beer Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Craft Beer Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Craft Beer Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Craft Beer Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Craft beer manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to craft beer

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Craft Beer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Craft Beer Market, By Type:

o Ales

o Lagers

o Other

• Global Craft Beer Market, By Age Group:

o 21–35-Year-Old

o 40–54-Year-Old

o 55 Years and Above

• Global Craft Beer Market, By Distribution Channel:

o On-trade

o Off-trade

• Global Craft Beer Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Craft Beer Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

