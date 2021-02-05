New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alfalfa Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020666/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Alfalfa Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for forage and roughage from the animal husbandry industries such as dairy, poultry, etc.In addition to this, the growth in the Global Alfalfa Market can be attributed to the shrinking or limited land availability for grazing animals.



The increasing consumption of meat, poultry and dairy products by the growing population is driving the demand for alfalfa as it is a highly proteinaceous and digestible fiber rich content animal feed.



Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes also called “lucerne”.It is a type of livestock forage for the animal feed which contains high protein and digestible fiber content.



They mainly used for feeding dairy cows, horses, cattle, sheep and goats.



In terms of regional analysis, North America, particularly United States is the largest producer as well as exporter of alfalfa owing to the country’s excellent geographical conditions.The country is known for producing best quality alfalfa products.



China imports around more than 50 per cent of alfalfa products exported by United States owing to the increasing number of dairy and cattle farming in the country.



Some of the key companies operating in the Global Alfalfa Market are Alfalfa Monegros, S&W Seed, Riverina, Mc Cracken Hay, Cubeit Hay, M&C Hay, Standlee Hay, Anderson Hay & Grain,Border Valley and Carli Group, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To outline, classify and estimate the Global Alfalfa Market on the basis of product type, application and regional distribution.

• To study and forecast the global market size of the alfalfa, in terms of value and volume.

• To project the size of alfalfa market, in terms of value and volume, with respect to key forms such as Hay and Pellet.

• To understand the regional market structure of alfalfa market, the Global Alfalfa Market is segmented in five regions, namely – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Alfalfa Market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Alfalfa Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, government policy and investments, new entrants in the Global Alfalfa Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of alfalfa worldwide.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading alfalfa manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, manufacturing plant location, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the forms, applications, distribution network and regional presence of all major alfalfa manufacturers across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Alfalfa Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers’ value sales data for standard types of alfalfa were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources, secondary sources directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Alfalfa manufacturers and suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to alfalfa

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as alfalfa manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. Which of the market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, the alfalfa has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Alfalfa Market, By Product Type:

o Bales

o Pellets

o Cubes

• Global Alfalfa Market, By Application:

o Dairy Cow Feed

o Cattle and Sheep Feed

o Pig Feed

o Horse Feed

o Poultry Feed

o Others

• Global Alfalfa Market, By Geography:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Alfalfa Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

