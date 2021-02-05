New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Separators Market By Type, By Material, By End-use Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020663/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Battery Separators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% in terms of value during the forecast period.The Global Battery Separators Market is driven by surging production of consumer electronic gadgets.



Moreover, growing awareness and implementation of strict regulations pertaining to the environmental safety is positively impacting the growth of market during the forecast period.

The Global Battery Separators Market is segmented based on type, material, end-use industry, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into lithium-ion battery separator and lead-acid battery separator.



Out of which, the lithium-ion battery separator segment dominated the market in 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to its utilization in electric hybrid vehicles.

Based on the end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to lead the battery separators market during the forecast period, due to rapid technological advancements leading to improved battery cell chemistry which results in reduced weight of battery packs.

The major players operating in the Global Battery Separators Market are Toray Industry, Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Freudenberg, Entek International, W-Scope Industries, Ube Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Dreamweaver International, Bernard Dumas, Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic, Celgard, Daramic, Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optoelectronic Material, Henan Yi Tang New Energy Technology, Hunan Chinaly New Materials, Porous Power Technologies, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Battery Separators Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Battery Separators Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Battery Separators Market based on type, material, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Battery Separators Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Battery Separators Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Battery Separators Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Battery Separators Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Battery Separators Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Battery Separators Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Battery Separators Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Battery separators manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to battery separators

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Battery Separators Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Battery Separators Market, By Type:

o Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

o Lead-Acid Battery Separator

• Global Battery Separators Market, By Material:

o Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Others

• Global Battery Separators Market, By End-use Industry:

o Automotive

o Consumer Electronics

o Industrial

o Others

• Global Battery Separators Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Battery Separators Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

