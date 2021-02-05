New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Vehicle Type, By Electric Vehicle Type, By Component Type, By Connected Navigation Services Type, By Technology, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020661/?utm_source=GNW



The Global In-Dash Navigation System Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% until 2026 due to the growing demand for luxury vehicles globally, the growing demand for advance technical features in the vehicle and increasing real time traffic updates software in the vehicle.Moreover, the increasing demand for light weight vehicle components and increasing vehicle production are some of the other factors that drives the in-dash navigation system market.



In terms of technology, 2D maps category accounted for the largest share among the technology types in 2020 and it is expected to dominate the in-dash navigation market among all the technology type throughout the forecast period as well.

The Asia-Pacific In-Dash Navigation System Market is predicted to account for a considerable portion of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market during the forecast period.The growth of the Asia-Pacific In-Dash Navigation System Market is mainly attributable to the increasing vehicle production in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China and Japan.



Furthermore, increasing number of vehicles on road in the developing economies will also lead to increase in the demand real time traffic and weather information, which will further boost the demand for in-dash navigation systems.

Some of the major key players operating in the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market are Harman International Industries Inc., Alpine Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom N.V., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Aptiv PLC among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, in terms of value & volume

• To classify and forecast the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, component type, connected navigation services type, technology and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. In the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• In-Dash Navigation System manufacturers

• Automotive OEMs

• In-Dash Navigation System suppliers

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as In-Dash Navigation System manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

o Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

o Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

o Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, By Component Type

o Display Unit

o Control Module

o Antenna Module

o Wiring Harness

• Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, By Connected Navigation Services Type

o Real Time Traffic & Direction Information Services

o Fleet Management Services

o Others

• Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, By Technology

o 2D Maps

o 3D Maps

• Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, By Region

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Turkey

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in in-dash navigation system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel

