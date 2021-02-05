SpareBank 1 SMN has on 5 February purchased 33,677 equity certificates at a price of NOK 102.05 per equity certificate for use in the group’s savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 34,308 ECC’s.

Trondheim, 5 February 2021



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act