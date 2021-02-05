SpareBank 1 SMN has on 5 February purchased 33,677 equity certificates at a price of NOK 102.05 per equity certificate for use in the group’s savings programme for employees.
After this transaction the bank owns 34,308 ECC’s.
Trondheim, 5 February 2021
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Sparebank 1 SMN
Tiller, NORWAY
Sparebank 1 SMN LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: