The Global Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.The Global Construction Equipment Market is driven by surging road construction projects which are being carried out by central as well as state governments.



Moreover, growing need for machines that are effective and not so costly is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use for numerous purposes including building construction, loading, digging, is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Construction Equipment Market is segmented based on machinery type, type, power output, application, end-user industry, company, and region.Based on machinery type, the market can be categorized into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, construction vehicles and others.



Out of which, the earthmoving machinery segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to the growing requirement for conducting excavation or digging in confined spaces.

Based on type, the market is fragmented into loader, cranes, forklift, excavator, dozers, and others. Among them, the cranes segment is projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period on account of large construction projects that are ongoing across the world.

The major players operating in the Global Construction Equipment Market are Volvo Construction Equipment AB, Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Hitachi Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Liebherr International AG, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V, Terex Corporation and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Construction Equipment Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Construction Equipment Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Construction Equipment Market based on machinery type, type, power output, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Construction Equipment Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Construction Equipment Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Construction Equipment Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Construction Equipment Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Construction Equipment Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Construction Equipment Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Construction Equipment Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Construction equipment manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to construction equipment

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



In this report, the Global Construction Equipment Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Construction Equipment Market, By Machinery Type:

o Earthmoving equipment

o Material Handling equipment

o Construction Vehicles

o Others

• Global Construction Equipment Market, By Type:

o Loader

o Cranes

o Forklift

o Excavator

o Dozers

o Others

• Global Construction Equipment Market, By Power Output:

o 100 Hp Construction Equipment

o 101–200 Hp Construction Equipment

o 201–400 Hp Construction Equipment

o >400 Hp Construction Equipment

• Global Construction Equipment Market, By Application:

o Material Handling

o Excavation & Demolition

o Recycling & Waste Management

o Tunneling

o Others

• Global Construction Equipment Market, By End-User Industry:

o Oil & Gas

o Construction

o Infrastructure

o Manufacturing

o Others

• Global Construction Equipment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Construction Equipment Market.



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

