New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Trucks Market By Vehicle Type, By Communication, By Range, By Services, By Region, By Company, Competition, By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020659/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Connected Trucks Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for vehicle connectivity in logistics and transportation business.Moreover, reduction in vehicle recalls due to vehicle data updates coupled with the increasing demand for infotainment is further escalating the growth of the market.



In terms of range, the Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising radar and LiDAR based safety systems such as blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control.

Based on the communication, the market has been segmented into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C).V2V communication segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising number of connected devices in the trucks.



North America acquired the majority share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominance until 2026 due to increasing connected car devices in commercial vehicles and rising digitization of various services in cybersecurity and fleet management. The Asia Pacific connected trucks market is forecast to grow at highest rate due to expanding information & communication technology infrastructure.



Some of the leading players in the Global Connected Trucks Market are Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Continental, Harman, Magna, TomTom, Sierra Wireless, ZF, NXP, Verizon etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Connected Trucks Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast the Global Connected Trucks Market based on vehicle type, communication, range, services and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Connected Trucks Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Connected Trucks Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Connected Trucks Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Connected Trucks Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Connected Trucks Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various application across various technology were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Connected trucks manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to connected trucks market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturer and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Connected Trucks Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Connected Trucks Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Global Connected Trucks Market, By Communication:

o Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

o Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

o Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

• Global Connected Trucks Market, By Range:

o Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

o Cellular Network

• Global Connected Trucks Market, By Services:

o Cyber Security & Updates

o Fleet Management

• Global Connected Trucks Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Connected Trucks Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001