New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Valves Market By Vehicle Type, By Electric Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Function Type, By Application, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020658/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Automotive Valves Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2026 due to the growing automotive industry, increasing vehicle production and the growing demand for automotive components.Moreover, the increasing demand for light weight vehicle components and fuel-efficient vehicles drives the automotive valves market.



In terms of electric vehicle type, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) category accounted for the largest share among all the electric vehicle types in 2020 and it is expected to dominate the electric valves market among all the electrical vehicles type throughout the forecast period as well.

The Asia-Pacific automotive valves market is projected to account for a considerable portion of the Global Automotive Valves Market during the forecast period.The growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive valves market is mainly attributable to the increasing vehicle production in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China and Japan.



Furthermore, increasing installation of upgraded technology features such as ABS, automatic transmission and start-stop systems is expected to add to the demand for supporting valves, globally.

Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Valves Market are Cummins Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Aptiv PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Valves Market, in terms of value & volume.

• To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Valves Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, product type, function type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Valves Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. In the Global Automotive Valves Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Valves Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Valves Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the Global Automotive Valves Market.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Valves Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive valves manufacturers, suppliers and distributors

• Automotive OEMs

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive valves market

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as automotive valves manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Automotive Valves Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Valves Market, By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• Global Automotive Valves Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

o Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

o Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

o Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Global Automotive Valves Market, By Product Type

o Engine (Inlet & Outlet) Valves

o A/c Valve

o Brake Valve

o Thermostat Valve

o Fuel System Valve

o Solenoid Valve

o Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve

o Tire Valve

o Water Valve

o AT Control Valve

• Global Automotive Valves Market, By Function Type

o Electric

o Pneumatic

o Hydraulic

o Others

• Global Automotive Valves Market, By Application

o Engine System

o HVAC System

o Brake System

• Global Automotive Valves Market, By Region

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Turkey

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Valves Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001