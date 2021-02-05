NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 août-20sept-20oct-20nov-20déc-20janv-21
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 582589058273905828528582909758303215831398
Nombre d'actions propres149142149865149144148528148477147897
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique707870570641057020714687605168490896856949
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable692956369142406871570672752367006126709052

Pièce jointe