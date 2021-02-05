New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Transmission Market By Vehicle Type, By Transmission Type, By Number of Forward Gears, By Fuel Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020657/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Automotive Transmission Market is anticipated to undergo rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand by consumers for a smooth and comfortable drive.The technological upgradation in the automobile sector coupled with increasing sales passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles are some other key factors leading to the growth of the Global Automotive Transmission Market.



Further, the efforts by automobile manufacturers to reduce the carbon emission is also going to propel the automotive transmission market by 2026.

The Global Automotive Transmission Market is segmented based on vehicle type, transmission type, number of forward gears, fuel type and region.Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, electric vehicle and others.



The passenger car segment holds the largest share in the market owing to the increasing sale of passenger cars around the world.

Based on transmission type, the Global Automotive Transmission Market is segmented into automatic, manual, dual clutch and continuously variable.Among them, the automatic transmission system is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period as they provide high fuel efficiency and offer better driving experience when compared to manual transmission.



Also, the increasing manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles is also expected to drive the demand for automatic transmission until 2026.

Some of the leading players in the Global Automotive Transmission Market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Borgwarner Inc., GKN PLC, Allison Transmission Inc., Magna International, JATCO Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG, among others. Key companies are focusing on increasing the production of vehicles and indulging in research and development activities to bring more innovative technologies in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of lobal automotive transmission market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Transmission Market based on vehicle type, transmission type, number of forward gears, fuel type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of automotive transmission system manufacturers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include suppliers and distributors that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all major automotive transmission system manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Transmission Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive OEMs

• Automotive transmission system manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive transmission market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Automotive Transmission Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o Electric Vehicle

o Others

• Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Transmission Type:

o Automatic

o Manual

o Dual Clutch

o Continuously Variable

• Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Number of Forward Gears:

o Less than 5

o 5 – 6

o 7 – 8

o 9 – 10

o Above 10

• Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Fuel Type:

o Gasoline

o Diesel

• Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Transmission Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

