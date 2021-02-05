New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Torque Converter Market By Vehicle Type, By Electric Vehicle, By Transmission Type, By Component, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020656/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Automotive Torque Converter Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% until 2026, due to growing preference towards automatic transmission and the increasing demand of premium vehicles.The market for passenger cars among all the vehicle types was the largest in the global market in 2020 and it is predicted to account for majority of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the forecast period.



The growth of the passenger cars segment is majorly attributable to the increasing penetration of automatics in passenger cars. Also, the growing demand for automatic hydraulic transmission vehicles and CVT passenger vehicles are major factors driving the growth of automotive torque converters in the passenger vehicle segment.

Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the North American automotive torque converter market is estimated to account for a considerable portion of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the forecast period.The growth of the North American market for torque converters is mainly attributable to the increasing demand for sports sedans and high-performance cars in the region.



Technological advancements in torque converters will be one of the key trends gaining traction in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the next few years.

Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market are Sonnax Transmission Company Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Valeo, JATCO Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., EXEDY Corporation, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Transtar Industries Inc. etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, in terms of Value & Volume

• To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, transmission type, component and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these Value & Volumes from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive torque converter manufacturers suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Automotive OEMs

• Research Institutes

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as automotive torque converter manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o LCV

o HCV

• Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Electric Vehicle

o HEV

o PHEV

o BEV

• Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Transmission Type

o Automatic Transmission (AT)

o Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

o Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

o Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

• Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Component

o Clutch Plate

o Stator

o Impeller

o Damper

o Turbine

o Others

• Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Region

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Turkey

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020656/?utm_source=GNW



