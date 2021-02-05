New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Sunroof Market By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Sunroof Type, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020655/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Automotive Sunroof Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.Growth of the automotive sunroof market is majorly attributable to the technological advancements in the automotive industry and the increasing demand of luxury cars.



Moreover, the growing production of customized sunroof tracks is a major trend boosting the Global Automotive Sunroof Market. Among all the types of material used in the making of sunroofs, glass accounted for majority of the Global Automotive Sunroof Market in 2020 and it is predicted to remain as the largest material type in the global market throughout the forecast period.

The European automotive sunroof market was the largest in 2020 due to consistent increase in vehicle production across the region.Moreover, the presence of major automotive companies in the region is also positively impacting the market growth throughout the forecast period.



Germany is expected to have a great growth landscape for the automotive sunroof market throughout the forecast period.Rising production of premium vehicles and SUVs as well as increase in the sales is fueling the market growth in Germany.



Furthermore, rise in the demand for premium cars and better aesthetic appeal of the glass surface area in automobiles including larger sunroofs propel the growth for the automotive sunroof market, globally.

Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Sunroof Market are Webasto Roof Systems Inc., ACS France SAS, Inteva Products LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Aisin World Corp. of America Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Johnan America Inc., Signature Automotive Products LLC, Magna International Inc., MITSUBA Corporation etc.



• Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type

o Hatchback

o SUV

o Sedan

o Others

• Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material Type

o Glass

o Fabric

o Others

• Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Sunroof Type

o Pop-Up Sunroofs

o Built-In Sunroof Systems

o Tilt ‘N Slide

o Top Mount

o Panoramic

o Foldable

o Removable

o Solar Type

• Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Region

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Turkey

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



