The Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.The market for automotive head-up display is growing due to the increasing adoption rate of advanced technologies by OEMs, the growing connected cars market and increasing adoption of advance driver assistance systems globally.



Moreover, growing need for safety and rising road accidents is driving integration of head-up displays in the automotive industry, majorly in mid-size and economic car segments.In terms of technology, conventional HUD technology is predicted to account for the largest share in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market during the forecast period.



The growth of the conventional HUD technology is majorly attributable to the increasing importance the automotive customers lay on vehicle and passenger safety systems.

The Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market size was the largest in North America in 2020, with the US being the major contributor to the North American market.However, the European automotive HUD market is anticipated to surpass the North American market by 2026, owing to the increasing demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with HUDs.



Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive head-up display is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the rapidly growing demand for the mid-segment cars equipped with head-up display systems.

Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Denso Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. etc.



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, in terms of value & volume.

• To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, HUD type, technology, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as automotive head-up display manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



In this report, the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

o Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

• Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, By HUD Type

o Windshield

o Combiner

• Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, By Technology

o Conventional HUD

o Augmented Reality HUD

• Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, By End-User

o Luxury Vehicles

o Mid-Segment Vehicles

o Economic Vehicles

• Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market, By Region

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Belgium

Turkey

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market.



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

